Zendaya Paris Fashion Week: Star reunites with Law Roach after alleged feud

Zendaya and Law Roach sparked rumors of feud earlier this year

Zendaya made an anticipated reunion with Law Roach after rumors of a feud.

The Euphoria star was spotted catching up with the retired celebrity stylist at the Louis Vuitton show earlier this week, after allegedly brushing him off at a previous event back in February.

Law Roach shortly announced his retirement from the celebrity business, fueling speculations about the rift.

He blamed “politics,” and “lies” across the industry behind his decision.

The Nickelodeon alum looked radiant in floor-length white dress from Nicolas Ghesquière’s collection at the show on Monday, Oct. 2.

The dress was adorned with a double-zipper detail down the front, which she zipped down to nearly her belly button and up to her thighs, and an oversized buckle detail on the strap.

The twosome came clean about their “intact” relationship in an interview with Elle earlier this year, with Zendaya claiming she already predicted the internet making up a story after the incident happened.

Roach was left standing awkwardly when he couldn’t find a seat after arriving with the Spiderman: Homecoming actress at the runway event.

“When it happened, I said, ‘Oh no, I hope people don’t try to create something from this,’” The Challenger actress shared at the time.

“We’re so used to sitting together that he didn’t know where to go,” Zendaya explained. “But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful.”