Ariana Grande staggering net worth revealed after Dalton Gomez divorce

Ariana Grande has made her mark in the music industry after her acting stint and garnered staggering $240 million net worth as of April 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth.
The numbers come amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, in September, 2023. Despite her impressive net worth, Grande has asked for spousal support and property be granted in accordance with her prenup.
Apart from the six studio albums, two-time Grammy winner, 30, also released two compilation albums, one live album, two extended plays (EPs), fifty-four singles (including seven as a featured artist), and fifteen promotional singles.
In her musical career, the singer holds 33 Guinness World Records., which includes most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, most followers on Spotify for a female artist, and fastest hat-trick of UK No. 1 singles by a female artist.
Grande had begun singing and acting when she was as young as 13. However, her big break came in 2010 when she landed the role of, bright red-headed teen, Cat, on Nickelodeon TV series Victorious.
The star, who is set to play Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming movie, Wicked, mostly focussed on her musical career with brief appearances on the big screen in one way or another.
Grande’s notable appearances come in iCarly (2011), Swindle (2013), Sam & Cat (2013 - 2014) and Scream Queens (2015) to name a few. She also did voice over in Underdogs (2013) and Family Guy (2014).
Alongside her singing and acting career, the positions singer also delved in the beauty business as she founded r.e.m. Beauty and has also launched a bunch of fragrances.
