Jimmy Fallon expresses excitement over resuming first Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon has recently expressed his excitement after resuming his first Tonight Show on October 2.



“I am so excited to be here. I am so excited. Seriously. I’m more excited than a guy seeing Beetlejuice with Lauren Boebert,” said Fallon.

The host continued, “I’m more excited than a Jets fan during the first three plays of the season. Everyone’s excited, today my dad called me up to say he can finally watch Kimmel again.”

Fallon also shared his thoughts on writers getting “fair deal that they deserve”.

“You gotta hand it to them. Only the writers would spend all summer fighting to go back to the office,” remarked the former SNL star.

Fallon stated, “It took five months to reach the deal. The stalemate finally ended when the studios realised we got to end this now or it’s another three months of watching Suits.”

The host quipped, “It was kind of weird coming back after being gone for five months; the studio was empty for so long, NBC converted it to a Spirit Halloween.”

He continued, “I really love this job, I love doing it, I love telling jokes, I love interviewing people, I love making you laugh. I’m really lucky to have this show and I want to thank you all for supporting and choosing to have me in your bedrooms at nighttime,” he continued.

“This is what I love to do and I want to do it for a long time. Thank you to our crew, our staff, our writers are now back in the building and we’re going to make some fun shows,” added Fallon.