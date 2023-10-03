Scott Disick gushes over Kylie Jenner’s buzzworthy Schiaparelli show look

Kylie Jenner’s talk-of-the-town Paris Fashion Week look exuded royalty for Scott Disick.
Disick, who shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, gushed over his former unofficial sister-in-law’s show-stopping PFW outfit in a cute comment under her Instagram post.
Jenner, 26, shared multiple Instagram posts featuring the glistering Schiaparelli keyhole gown she donned for the haute couture brand’s Thursday show.
The ethereal look compelled Disick to call Jenner a “real life princess” in the comments section, topping the compliment with a princess emoji.
In fact, Disick wasn’t the only one with stars in his eyes for the crystal-encrusted ensemble.
Under the same post, supermodel Ashley Graham gave her stamp of approval with a simple yet effective, “WOW! [fire emoji].”
Another post saw the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s long-time BFF Haily Bieber commenting, “Woahhhhhhh [two heart eyes emojis]”
Meanwhile, the mom-of-two gave back the love by hyping up her sister, Kendall Jenner, on her Instagram stories as she closed the Schiaparelli show in a stunning strapless red sequin mid dress.
Kylie further took to the comments section of her sister’s pictures from the night, writing “Yesssssssss.”
