Inside Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae intimate nuptials in Venice

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae began dating in 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are united in wedlock in front of their loved ones in a lavish ceremony in Italy over the weekend.

Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner were among the 150 guests who attended the couple’s nuptials at the ceremony in Venice on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Videos surfacing on the internet showed the Queen’s Gambit star, dressed in a beige-colored princess shape gown, embellished with images of birds and flowers across the bodice.

Anya completed her look with a bright white veil resting on her creamy blonde hair, as she stood on balcony of the venue with a glammed-up face.

Nicholas Hoult, who co-starred with Taylor-Joy in The Menu, also attended the close affair with his girlfriend Bryana Holly.

Since their romance took off in 2021, Anya and her musician boyfriend kept their relationship under wraps.

The pair sparked engagement rumors after the Peaky Blinders actress was spotted sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger in July last year.

During an interview with British Vogue in 2022, she gave a rare insight into the couple’s relationship dynamic, pertaining to their busy schedules.

“I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same,” she told the outlet at the time.

“I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”