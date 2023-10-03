Boney Kapoor addresses claims of killing wife Sridevi

Boney Kapoor addresses claim of killing his wife Sridevi in an exclusive interview

Boney Kapoor addressed claims of killing his wife and veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi, revealing that he gotten a clean chit from Dubai police.



In an exclusive conversation with the New Indian, the renowned producer of the Bollywood industry, opened up for the first time about his wife’s tragic death.



"It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death," Kapoor revealed.

During the interview, the 67-year-old recalled his never ending interrogation as he was accused by Indian media of being involved in Sridevi’s death.



"I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. That is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police," he added.



The father-of-four said that he went through all sorts of tests, including a lie detector test, during her death probe by Dubai police.

"I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning," the producer further shared.

As per reports, the renowned B-town actress died after drowning in a bathtub of a Dubai hotel in 2018.



Sirdevi tied the knot with Boney Kapoor in 1996.

The couple shares two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

