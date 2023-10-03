Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave old friends for trustworthy ‘inner circle’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemed to cut off from old and close friends, but its not for a lame reason, but rather for a progressive one.



After leaving the UK for a quieter life in Montecito, California, the royal couple made news recently for severing ties with their longtime friends and celebrity friends.

Back in April, it was said that Harry now "only has six pals in Britain" and that his close friends won't confront the prince when he makes "bad decisions."

The Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, with whom the Duchess of Sussex apparently had a close relationship before "ghosting" her, is one of those from whom she has also reportedly separated herself.

Victoria Beckham and Harry and Meghan once had a tight relationship, but that relationship is alleged to have broken after they accused the singer of leaking information to the media.

According to relationship expert and FeedMeFemale creator Hope Flynn, Harry and Meghan are looking for a "inner circle they can confide in and trust" as they navigate the globe, as they are also alleged to be falling out of favor with their Hollywood friends and being “ignored' by them.”

"People have to prioritise and sometimes that means the friendship suffers," Hope said.

Adding, “When we look at Harry and Meghan and layer this with becoming parents, moving country, stepping down from royal commitments, having the whole world watching and judging you whilst doing so, it is no wonder they have unfortunately had to let go of certain friends.”

"It appears that Meghan and Harry are looking for a completely fresh start, and if this is by distancing themselves from former friends and circles then I’m sure this is a decision they’ve made based on what’s right for them,” she continues.

Hope further says, “As Meghan and Harry’s lifestyle changes this is being reflected in their friendship group and they probably want to secure a tight knit inner circle who they can confide in and trust."