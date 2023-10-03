Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast, executive reveals cancellation reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast was cancelled just after one season in June, after the collapse of their Spotify deal.

Now, a Spotify executive has revealed why it happened, one probable reason considered not making “didn't make consumers happy.”



The Spotify CEO has clarified why he believes the show was unsuccessful and why the well-known pair may have been let go from their £18 million podcast deal.

He told BBC in an interview, “We thought new innovation was needed to happen here. We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues.”

“And the truth of the matter is some of it has worked, some of it hasn't. We're learning from those and we are moving on and we wish all of the ones we didn't renew with the best of success they can have going forward,” he further added.

The podcast's 12 episodes were hosted by the Duchess of Sussex last year. Meghan sat down for in-depth conversations on the history of stereotypes against women with artists, athletes, and experts for the award-winning series.

"Investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back" was the show's centre idea.