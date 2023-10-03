Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges announce their first pregnancy

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges are expecting with baby no 1.

Adam Devine and his wife Chloe Bridges are gearing up for parenthood as they expect their first child together. The star took to Instagram on Monday to share the delightful news.

In a charming photo where the couple stands back-to-back, both Adam and Chloe proudly display their baby bumps while gently placing their hands on their growing bellies.

Adam quipped in his caption, "Look, we're pregnant!" He humorously added, "Well, I'm just fat now, but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Chloe Bridges took to her own Instagram to share the joyous news, posting a similar photo. In her caption, she expressed her excitement, exclaiming, "We have news!! can't wait to get this lil family started."

The actress received an outpouring of love and support from friends and family, including Blake Anderson, Adam Devine's costar from "Workaholics."

Blake wrote, "The CUTEST lil family!!! [heart emoji] i can't wait!!! [emoji] I'm so happy! Love you guys! I'll have a buzzball on ice for you."