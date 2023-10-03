Disney removes Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' from Oscar Contention

As awards season approaches, Disney is making its mark, but it appears they've already made a significant decision regarding their 2023 remake of The Little Mermaid—it's been withdrawn from contention in one category.

Disney has decided to remove its "For Your Consideration" campaign for Best Original Song, and the official website no longer lists the category.

This move carries significant implications, as per Academy Awards rules, if a studio chooses not to submit an entry to a specific category, it becomes ineligible for consideration in that category.

Despite widespread praise for Halle Bailey's performance upon the film's release, The Little Mermaid faced criticism over its heavy reliance on CGI and the decision to alter some of the original lyrics in songs like Poor Unfortunate Souls and Kiss the Girl to avoid causing offense in contemporary times.

The move by Disney to withdraw "For Your Consideration" for "For the First Time" while continuing its awards campaign for cast members like Awkwafina (Scuttle) in the Best Supporting Actress category and Javier Bardem (King Triton) in the Best Supporting Actor category has left some X users scratching their heads.

Even if Halle Bailey, who portrayed Ariel, can't attend or perform the song, many believe it should have still been submitted for consideration.

The fact that Javier Bardem, whose performance in the film received mixed reviews, is still in the running for Best Supporting Actor.



