Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole unfriends Brittany Mahomes after Taylor Swift friendship

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole unfollowed her close friend Brittany Mahomes on social media after her night out and drinks with NFL star’s present beau Taylor Swift.



Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate and Brittany's husband, as well as Jackson Mahomes were both unfollowed by Nicole.

Brittany's husband, brother-in-law, and she all continue to follow Nicole on social media, though.

After Brittany Swift, Kelce's rumoured girlfriend, was seen having dinner with Sophie Turner and Blake Lively on Friday in New York City, several fans were eager to call attention to the social media jab.

One person pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Omg Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany on IG… NFL script is wild this year!,” while another highlighted, “KAYLA NICOLE UNFOLLOWED BRITTANY MAHOME ‼️ ‼️THIS IS NOT A DRILL ‼️.”

Nicole's fans have flooded on her Instagram page to show their support ever since Swift and Kelce's blossoming affair became public last month, but Nicole has remained mum about her ex's new high-profile relationship.

The "Karma" singer, 33, has reportedly become more close to Brittany, 28, as a result of spending more time with Kelce, 33, in recent weeks.