Russell Brand in hot water as police tighten noose around actor over new claims

Russell Brand, who has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, has faced second criminal inquiry in connection to allegations of harassment and stalking.

The 48-year-old comedian, who has denied all the allegations, is being investigated by Thames Valley police over new claims made by a woman who contacted the force two weeks ago with “new information” about “harassment and stalking”.

Without naming Brand, the officials, in a statement, said: "Thames Valley police in the past two weeks received new information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018. This information is being investigated. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation."

The accused reported her allegations to police numerous times between 2018 and 2022 but no further action was taken. Brand had also accused the woman of harassment against him in 2017, according to the BBC.

On the other hands, the Metropolitan police said it had opened an investigation after receiving a number of allegations of sexual offences in London and “elsewhere in the country”.



The offences were all non-recent, the Met said last week, adding that officers would be offering specialist support to all the women who had made allegations.

The original allegations reportedly include claims Brand assaulted one of the women when she was a 16-year-old schoolgirl, while another woman has claimed he raped her against a wall in his home in Los Angeles.