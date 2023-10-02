Ellie Goulding appears ‘sad’ after ending friendship with Tory peer Zac Goldsmith

Singer Ellie Goulding, 36, was photographed in West London on Monday, accompanied by her husband Caspar Jopling.

This outing marks another public appearance for the couple, who have faced challenges in the past. Just weeks ago, Ellie had distanced herself from her close friendship with Tory peer Zac Goldsmith.

This is the second time the couple has been spotted together in recent days, both times appearing somber.

During their latest outing, Ellie and Caspar, parents to two-year-old son Arthur, were seen holding juices, while Caspar also had a children's scooter and helmet in tow.

The distance between them was in contrast to when Ellie was seen walking close to Lord Goldsmith, 48, near his £3 million mansion in West London last month.

The pair had developed a relationship over their shared passion for tackling climate change and they grew close following the breakdown of Lord Goldsmith's marriage to his second wife, Alice Rothschild, after ten tears.

The friendship had been described as an unlikely one as Lord Goldsmith is the Eton-educated son of late billionaire financier Sir James Goldsmith, while Ellie grew up on a council estate in Herefordshire.

However, the singer has made many friends in high society, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie who were guests at her star-studded wedding to Mr Jopling at York Minster in 2019.

Lord Goldsmith was previously married to fellow environmentalist Sheherazade Bentley but they split in 2010. He resigned as a minister in June after accusing Rishi Sunak of being ‘uninterested’ in the environment.

Ellie and Lord Goldsmith first met at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November 2021.