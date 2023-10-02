Prince William fears his younger brother Harry may take his place?

Prince William - second in line to succession - is only one step closer to the British throne, a role he's been preparing for his whole life.

The Prince of Wales, who was put through years of training to ensure the survival of the British monarchy, will have to wait for his turn to run the Firm as he won't become the king as in Charles's life.

On the other hand, the 74-year-old, during his first speech as the King, vowed to serve his people for life. It means he has no plan to abdicate to William.

"As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," said the King in his historic address.

Royal expert Richard Eden has urged to take Prince Harry out of the line of succession altogether instead of only removing his HRH title.



Speaking with Palace Confidential program, the expert said: "They should be going much further. What actually matters is that he's still in the line of succession."

The expert went on: "God forbid if something was to happen to the Royal Family, he would become our king. That should end, he should be removed from the line of succession and he is still one of those counsellors of state that can stand in for the 74-year-old monarch."

Now, there are speculations and rumours that Prince William still fears that his younger brother may take his place in some mysterious circumstance even though Prince George's does not seem to be in hurry become the King.

Another expert, Kate Mansey, said the palace's move suggests "slowly but surely, [Harry and Meghan] aren't going to be allowed back in."



Kate claimed: "Harry has made quite a lot of reference to the fact that he still remains in line to the throne, so...some of that might upset him, being bumped down."