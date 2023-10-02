Princess Diana's grave open to the public?

Princess Diana's home was listed on a website that promises royal fans a look into her childhood home

Fans of the late Princess Diana can step into her childhood home after it emerged that the Althrop Home, located in Northamptonshire was listed on an Airbnb-esque site.

In the website’s listing on Elysian Estates, it promised visitors an "unparalleled levels of service, privacy and luxury" as the sprawling home boasts of more than 26 bedrooms, a library and concierge service.

However, pertinent to mention is that the late Princess of Wales' grave site is not open to visitors.

The listing stated that the property is "one of the most spectacular, luxurious and exclusive venues in the UK".

"The ancestral home of the Spencer family, Althorp stands sentinel in its vast private estate, with a magnificent exterior matched by the beauty of the surrounding parkland.

"Althorp offers unparalleled levels of service, privacy and luxury to rival the finest properties anywhere in the world; yet retains the truly welcoming and homely feel that makes Althorp so special.

"Walk in the footsteps of kings and queens, feast or celebrate in spectacular surroundings, marvel at the sense of history and artwork, and slumber in pure luxury."