Prince William warned Prince Harry not to marry Meghan Markle

Prince William's words about Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle left him in anger

Prince William's honest remark about Meghan Markle rubbed Prince Harry the wrong way which reportedly has left him raging to this day.

In Omid Scobie’s book Finding Freedom, he noted that the Duke of Sussex and his older brother were on ‘different paths’.

Notably in one instance when Prince William offered some brotherly advice about Meghan, it went the wrong way.

At the time when Prince Harry was new to his relationship with Meghan, Prince William said to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl".

While Prince William was pleased at his brother finding his partner, his words came as a caution as he "just wanted to make sure that Harry wasn't blindsided by lust".

However, his advice was not welcomed as the words ‘this girl’ was taken wrongly and that it seemed "snobbish and condescending".