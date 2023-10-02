Meghan Markle, Oprah to Winfrey lock horns in politics?

File Footage

As royal watchers speculate Meghan Markle’s next big career move, it was alluded that the Duchess of Sussex may dip her toes into politics.



According to a political insider, who was a notable donor to the Democratic Party and had rubbed shoulders with California Governor Gavin Newsom, told the Mail on Sunday of a vacant position left by Dianne Feinstein.

The insider elaborated that Markle may very well have the chance even if it was a ‘long shot’.

"Meghan is definitely a long shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it's not an impossibility.

"Crazier things have happened."

However, reports suggests that if the Suits actress were to run for the seat, she would be locking horns with her talk show host pal Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey has been, in the past, asked of her interest in politics and while she did not offer any confirmation as of yet, there remains a chance that the two women may find themselves battling for a spot in Senate.