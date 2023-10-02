Travis Kelce stays over at Taylor Swift’s NYC apartment ahead of big game

Taylor Swift romance with Travis Kelce may be entering the its ‘End Game’ era as their alleged romance heats up.

The Kansas City Chief tight end, 33, was spotted leaving the New York apartment of the Grammy Winning musician, 33, on Sunday morning, just hours before his match was about to start, reported Page Six.

Kelce was seen leaving Swift’s parking garage at 11 a.m. as he appeared to loan the singer’s black Range Rover. The vehicle took him back to the Chiefs’ hotel in Weehawken NJ, where paparazzi snapped pics of his arrival.

According to eyewitnesses, the football player was in good spirits as he wished everyone ‘good morning’ upon entering the hotel ahead of his big game. However, a source denied that the pair had a sleepover due to the team’s strict 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday evening.

On Saturday night, Swift and Kelce appeared to have two separate gatherings.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker headed out to a star-studded Girls Night Out at Emilio’s Ballato in Soho, where she was joined by Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and her new pal Brittany Mahomes, who is the wife of Travis’ teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, Kelce enjoyed a meal at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking district with his friends. The two venues are merely 10 minutes away from each other.

On Sunday, Swift attended the game at the Metlife Stadium to watch Kansas City Chiefs play against the New York Jets. She was accompanied by her squad: brother Austin Swift, pals Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter, along with Hugh Jackman, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and director Shawn Levy.