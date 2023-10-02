Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh give ‘BFF’ vibes at Paris Fashion Week

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh appeared to have fun whilst enjoying each other’s company during the Valentino show on Monday for Paris Fashion Week.

The Black Widow actress, 27, and The Amazing Spider-Man actor, 40, channelled best friend energy at the show as they twinned in shades of pink and were spotted goofing off in between.

Sitting in the front row, Garfield rocked a burnt orange button-down shirt tucked into neutral-hued slacks. He paired it with brown shoes and wore a long light pink blazer. Meanwhile, Pugh stunned in a pale pink pant suit.

The duo, who is currently busy filming the new romantic comedy We Live In Time this year, also posed for a slew of playful snaps together.

The Little Women actress shared glimpses of the show in which FKA Twigs performed which she dubbed as “amazing” and “truly f---king magnificent.”

The show was also attended by Cher, Penn Badgley, Maude Apatow, Usher, Simone Ashley, Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner among others.

The Valentino show was held at Les Beaux-Arts, the prestigious art school that was founded by Valentino Garavani. The brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, celebrated “femininity and creativity” with flowing capes and florals with the fashion line.