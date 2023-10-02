Prince Harry 'longs' for life before Meghan Markle: 'He distanced himself'

Prince Harry has been wanting his old life back, one in which Meghan Markle was not in ti

Prince Harry reportedly seeks his old life back, before his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Mark Boardman, an entertainment commentator, spoke to OK! and claimed that the Duke of Sussex ‘longs’ for his life before marriage, where he was surrounded by his friends and resided in London with his family.

"Prince Harry’s social life has notably shifted over the past decade," Mark said.

The commentator added that Prince Harry notably no longer hung out with his old pals, and that his London visits no longer saw him staying with his family, whom he has been at odds with.

"He appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent UK residence. During his visits to London, he typically resides in hotels and avoids public appearances. Undoubtedly, Prince Harry longs for his old friendships."

Notably, Prince Harry has been on thin ice with his brother Prince William and father King Charles as the Duke of Sussex came out with a slew of explosive claims which he detailed in his memoir Spare, along with his Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, as well as a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.