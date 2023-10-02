Ryan Reynolds gives special nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumoured romance

Ryan Reynolds, gentleman as ever, showed his support to wife Blake Lively’s pal Taylor Swift, as she appears to indulge in a new romance with Travis Kelce.

The Deadpool actor, 46, attended Sunday’s NFL game alongside the Gossip Girl alum, 36, as a part of Swift’s star-studded squad. He was also joined by Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and Swift’s brother Austin.

Reynolds was seen hanging with the group as he watched the Kansas City Chiefs play against the New York Jets.

Following the game, the actor took to his Instagram to give a nod to Kelce, with a shoutout to his mother. He shared an Instagram post of his brother, Jason Kelce, to his IG Story

The IG post was a hilarious banter between the Kelce brothers, after Travis attracted a star-studded crowd at his game. Jason wrote, “I also have a superstar in my corner.”

Reynolds captioned the story “Donna Kelce FTW,” the image featured mama Kelce attending her eldest son’s game.

He also shared a selfie with his pals Jackman and Levy, hilariously calling it the ‘Collection of Foreheads.’

While neither has confirmed it but the Cruel Summer singer and Travis have been making headlines since the past weeks about their potential romance. Swift was seen cheering for him at two games now, hinting they might be together.

This is not the first time Reynolds has given a shoutout to Swift in her romance. Back in May, Swift had a brief fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, following her breakup from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The Red Notice star took to IG to share a selfie and added Chocolate, a hit song by The 1975. He also wrote “Zoom Zoom” as a caption on his forehead, which could be a reference to an inside joke.

Similarly, Reynolds wrote a gushing tribute in 2022’s Time 100 Next List for Alwyn before the split from Swift.

“I’ve known Joe Alwyn for six years—and that’s long enough to see someone’s heart. Long enough to know whether or not they’re made of good stuff. And Joe Alwyn is made of good stuff.”