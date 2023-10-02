Tom Hanks disavows 'AI Version of Me' promoting dental plan, cautions fans

Tom Hanks disclaims involvement in dental plan promotion featuring AI version of himself.

Tom Hanks recently took to his Instagram account to caution his followers regarding a computer-generated image of himself circulating online.

The image accompanied a promotional video for a dental plan and prompted Hanks to share a stern warning.



In his Instagram post, Hanks shared the computer-generated image and wrote, "BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

Tom has previously engaged in discussions about the growing impact of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology in the creative industries.

On an episode of The Adam Buxton Podcast, he even remarked on the possibility of his digital likeness being used for acting roles even after his passing.

In a recent discussion, he delved into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology on the entertainment industry.

Hanks emphasized the power of these technologies, stating, "Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology."

He went on to contemplate the enduring nature of performances created through these means, noting that even after an individual's passing, their digital likeness could continue to entertain audiences indefinitely.



