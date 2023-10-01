Storm clouds gather around Carl Woods before getting married to Katie Price

Katie Price's fiancé, Carl Woods, who has had an on-off relationship with the former model, faced a significant setback as his Range Rover was stolen last night before their wedding.



The car salesman, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday in an anguished attempt to reclaim his vehicle, which he revealed was taken from his Essex home.

He pleaded with followers to send them any information on the car and to reshare his post.

Alongside a picture of his Black Range Rover, he wrote: '*Stolen* My Range Rover has been stolen last night from Felsted Dunmow.

'£5,000 reward for the car back. If the car is seen anywhere please send to me. Share this post everywhere please.

A representative for Carl told The Sun that the car has a tracker which is hoped to help in the search.

'Carl has been working tirelessly with the authorities to track down the stolen car,' they said.

Katie recently confirmed that she was back together with the car salesman as they cosied up together during a sun-soaked Ibiza holiday in August.

And now things are said to be going full steam ahead with their wedding plans, with Katie said to be keen to run off and 'elope' with Carl as a source remarked she 'loves the thrill of getting married'.

However, the TV personality's wedding plans do not include her other Amy, with it said that she won't tell her when she gets married due to her disapproval of Carl.

A source told OK! magazine: 'Katie is planning on having a secret wedding with Carl, then a big party afterwards. It will be soon. She loves the thrill of getting married and wants to do it again.”