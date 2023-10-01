'The Morning Show': Jennifer Aniston gets emotional over controversial narrative

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the new season of Apple TV's The Morning Show, take on institutionalised racism in the media in a plot arc that was upsetting for both the audience and the actors and staff of the show yet the show stars delivered these narratives as they needed to be heard.

The highly-anticipated third season of the Emmy-winning series, which Witherspoon and Aniston executive produce and in which they both star as well as star, aired earlier this month.

The programme is notorious for tackling contentious subjects, and this season the newsroom experiences a racial reckoning. While Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine acknowledged that the decision "meant the world to Reese and Jen," she also acknowledged that there were times on set when it was uncomfortable.

“From Jen’s perspective, there were a number of scenes that were very emotional. It’s like ‘Am I really going to say these lines? It’s so insensitive,” Aniston’s producing partner Kristen Hahn added.

“I’m like yeah because we’re here to tell a story about the conversations that are happening behind closed doors. We’re trying to bring them into the light.”

In the third episode of the season, White Noise, the network's racist pay structure, workplace inequities, and racist comments are revealed. Anchor Christina Hunter (Nicole Beharie) finds herself at the centre of a racial crisis. Even in business communications, Hunter is referred to as "Aunt Jemima."

Witherspoon and Aniston concurred that despite being "emotional," Christina's viewpoint this season sparked a crucial discussion.

The third season of The Morning Show is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+.