Ed Sheeran's upcoming album 'Autumn Variations' to feature no singles

Ed Sheeran revealed that his most recent album, Autumn Variations, will not have any singles or music videos.

The musician announced during an interview on CBS Mornings on Friday, the same day the album was made available for purchase.

“Each record before I’ve done, like, all the big going in and doing all these radio interviews, and going on the late-night shows, and doing, doing all this stuff,” Sheeran elucidated.

“And this record, there’s not even a single for it. There’s not, there’s not a music video. I’m just putting it out,” the Shape of You singer added.

Autumn Variations is his second album to be released this year, first was Subtract. Additionally, this project marks his label, Gingerbread Man Records, first independent release.

Sheeran said that he wanted the chance to move away from being a high-profile pop star, thus choosing the independent road was crucial for him.

“I wanna put out an independent record,” the Perfect singer said. “And also, like, I’ve had 12, 13 years of the, being a pop star, and having the pressure of it has to sell this week one, you have to have this hit single, you have to have this. And part of me goes, ‘Why?’”

Sheeran added that releasing the album on his own relieved some of the pressure and stress associated with dealing with major labels.

“Everything has to be the biggest and best every time, and then better the next time,” he said.

“I think that’s part of the independent thing, that takes away the pressure. There are no expectations because there’s no company. You have to live with it. You have to be like, ‘I don’t care what people think.’”