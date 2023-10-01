Kate, William get upper hand on Harry, Meghan with 'strategic' move

file footage

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the Royal Family have mutually decided against giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle any publicity by acknowledging them.



Speaking to GB News, PR expert Sophie Attwood explained that the Royal Family has steered clear of making any public statements about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their exit from the Firm three years ago.

Though noting that the approach may seem “enigmatic” at times, the PR director shared it “aligns with their overarching press strategy of maintaining a unified image, respecting privacy, controlling the narrative, focusing on duties, adapting to media dynamics, and preserving the institution.”

Hence, despite the “complex” dynamics within the Royal Family in itself, one thing they all agree on is their press strategy to “project a united front. ”

“By minimising public interactions and discussions regarding the Sussexes, it’s clear they aim to avoid public rifts and controversies that could tarnish the image of the monarchy as a whole,” explained Attwood.

"By allowing the Sussexes the space they need, they are not only respecting their privacy but also preventing the escalation of personal issues into public spectacles, which can harm their reputation."

"One could argue, however, that the perception of this is simply down to the effectiveness of the PR teams employed by both parties,” she added.