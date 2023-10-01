Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce the next power couple?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have hinted to their fans that they might be the next power couple in line, although neither of the stars has yet confirmed the dating rumours.

If Swift and Kelce are driven to establish themselves as a “power couple” in the music and sports industries, they must build “genuine intimacy.”

The Lover singer, 33, is reportedly dating Travis, also 33, and there are rumours that she might watch tonight's Kansas City Chiefs game versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

But as speculations spread, The Mirror spoke to a professional that what it would take for this potential couple to achieve power status in their respective fields and forge the ideal relationship between a football player and a pop singer.

Talking solely with the publication, Sally noted that Taylor and Travis “have both reached the pinnacle of fame and success in their respective careers in music and sport,” adding that this means they “already demonstrate their own immense talent, passion, and determination.”

“However, maintaining a healthy relationship amidst the pressures and demands of celebrity can be extremely challenging” she added.

“It's important that both Taylor and Travis stay grounded in their core values and connection to each other. They should see each other as whole people, not just 'the singer' or 'the athlete'.”

Sally further elaborated: “Making time for genuine intimacy and sharing life's joys and challenges is crucial, even when busy schedules make this difficult. Setting healthy boundaries around their public and private lives enables them to nurture their bond.”

“There will inevitably be times when career demands pull them in opposite directions. The healthiest power couples approach this with compassion, compromise and commitment to the relationship's long-term success. They recognise that each partner's successes as well as failures affect them both,” the relationship expert concluded.

For those unversed, last night Travis was spotted sneaking into the Gorgeous singer's apartment in NYC, as per various reports.