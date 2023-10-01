Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner feud will 'last a long time' amid divorce proceedings

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s friends are afraid their feud could extend for a very long time, in the wake of divorce.

The estranged couple has been in and out of the court after Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum last month.

Weeks later, Turner filed a lawsuit against the singer on the grounds of wrongfully retaining their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, in the U.S.

An insider claimed that the actress felt “she had no other choice but to sue and get the court involved.”

Turner also presented the Jonas Brothers star’s letter to a estate owner in the U.K. as an evidence for their plans to permanently relocate to her homeland.

However, the Sucker crooner withheld the passports of their daughters to prevent the Do Revenge actress from making the move, the papers read.

“Sophie doesn’t even know who Joe is anymore," the source alleged.

“Nobody thought things would get this nasty between Joe and Sophie,” they continued, adding that their pals are urging the pair to be “mature for the sake of the kids.”

Though, it’s evident “neither one is going to acquiesce to the other,” friends believe, prompting the feud to “go on for a very long time,” claimed the source.