Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at odds over criticial life decision

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fairytale romance could run into a minor bump.
According to sources, the NFL player is already gushing to his friends about his romance with the Blank Space singer, whom he linked to earlier this month.
"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," spilled an insider to Life & Style.
However, it is expected the lovebirds run into some problems down the road, owing to the athlete’s repulsion towards kids.
"He's not ready to be a dad. Fatherhood scares Travis," the insider confessed.
Regardless, the source insisted kids are the last thing in the pair’s minds, who are currently focused on “having fun together.”
"Taylor and Travis just want to see where this goes," the source explained.
Swift fueled rumors of budding romance with Kelce after she accepted his invitation to attend his team Kansas City Chiefs’ match at Arrowhead stadium last week.
The Grammy winner cheered on her new beau from the bleachers as she kicked back with Kelce’s mother and friends.
"She’s excited about dating an athlete,” shared the source of Swift.
