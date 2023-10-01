Kate Middleton proves she is ready to be Queen in ‘impressive’ move

Kate Middleton has been taking up more responsibilities as she was promoted to Princess of Wales after King Charles ascended to the throne.

However, despite the title upgrade from Duchess of Cambridge, the royal has remained popular since her engagement to Prince William in 2010 and now it seems she is ready to take on the title of Queen.

“If you think back to her wedding in 2011, she was very popular, even then. But she certainly benefited from that rush of joy and celebration that surrounded the wedding,” royal author Gareth Russell explained to GB News.

“The then-Duchess of Cambridge certainly benefited from that. We started to see her popularity grow into something more personal over the next few years,” Russell opined adding that Kate’s popularity is not due to a single “pivotal moment.”

He suggested that Kate has treated royal life as a “marathon” and “took her time in picking her causes.”

“She also took her time focusing on her family, and she really looked up to the late Queen and other members of the Royal Family. The princess learned how to engage with the public in the most effective way.”

Russell added that Kate’s popularity is a “gathering snowball, and it’s something that's sustainable and long-term” as opposed to “very short intense bursts of attention and popularity.”

The royal expert dubbed the tact as “impressive.”

Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, previously told Fox News Digital, that with how Kate has handled things so far, she is “very much the next queen.”