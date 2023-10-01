Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘visibly disappointed’ after Paris nightclub snub

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz left disappointed after they were reportedly denied entry into a posh nightclub in Paris during Fashion Week on Thursday.

In a video clip that surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, the couple was seen waiting outside a popular hotspot Raspoutine, where they were turned away by security.

Brooklyn was seen having a brief back-and-forth with bouncers, while Nicola tried to calm him and turn him away.

“Can we go in?” Brooklyn asked in the clip as he and Nicola waited outside for nearly two minutes. However, Brooklyn was reportedly told that they ultimately couldn’t go inside the club despite it being just after 2:30 a.m. — way before the nightclub’s 5:30 a.m. closing time.

A source told Essentially Sports that the couple was “visibly disappointed” after being denied entry, via Page Six.

The next day, Brooklyn and Nicola attended Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show, which the whole Beckham family watched from the front row. The whole family took many snaps from the event and shared it onto their Instagram handles.

The show was attended by a slew of celebs, including Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Pamela Anderson, Eva Longoria, and Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan.

Apart from the family affair, Brooklyn and Nicola were also spotted hanging out with their pal Selena Gomez on the Paris trip. While the Only Murders in the Building star, 31, had other engagements, the trio often hung out together.