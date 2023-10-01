Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour to get concert film for theatre after Taylor Swift’s New Eras

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is coming to the theatres with her very own concert movie.



According to sources, the concert video will be released at AMC cinemas, with an official announcement being "imminent."

According to Variety, who broke the news, the film will be released on December 1.

Beyoncé has been working on the film for years, according to the trade magazine, and it will include her long-awaited Renaissance visual album as well as a documentary-style video of the development of the critically acclaimed 2022 dance record and its successful tour.

The most decorated Grammy winner of all time is said to have filmed her native Houston gigs on September 23 and 24 for the planned release.

The Renaissance tour comes to an end Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, following 56 gigs in Europe and North America.

Queen Bey's AMC arrangement comes after Taylor Swift partnered with the same chain to launch her Eras Tour in theatres on October 13.

Beyoncé, 42, is no stranger to concert movies.

In 2004, 2007, and 2010, she released DVDs of her Dangerously in Love, Beyoncé Experience, and I Am... tours, respectively, while her On the Run show with her husband, Jay-Z, aired on HBO in 2014.