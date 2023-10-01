Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's romantic seafood dinner in heart of Rome

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were spotted enjoying a delightful dinner at Ristorante Gallura, nestled in a residential district of Rome, in the company of friends on Friday evening.
Their culinary journey included indulging in authentic Sardinian seafood and delectable desserts, capping off an evening filled with good food and great company.
This enduring couple's love story began in 2007, culminating in an engagement four years later in December 2011.
They sealed their love with a romantic Italian wedding ceremony in October 2012. The couple now shares two sons, Silas, aged eight, and Phineas, just two years old.
While their relationship faced a challenging moment when Justin was photographed holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright at a bar in 2019—a situation for which the actor publicly apologized—the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year in October.
During an interview on the Today show following this milestone, Jessica Biel candidly discussed their enduring marriage.
She emphasized the need for continuous effort in keeping the relationship vibrant, stating, "You have to keep working hard to make it fresh."
Jessica also delved into the evolution of their partnership over the years, describing it as a blend of profound security and a mutual understanding of one another.
