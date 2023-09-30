Victoria Beckham steps out with ‘prefect’ glam family after successful Fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham marked the success of her Paris Fashion Week show with the support of numerous A-list friends.

The entire Beckham family, including the 49-year-old designer herself, her 48-year-old husband David, and their children Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, came together for a coffee outing in the French capital after Friday's triumphant runway event.

Posh Spice, at the age of 49, radiated with pride as she graced the catwalk during her Spring/Summer 2024 show, receiving an enthusiastic round of applause.

The following day, Victoria, accompanied by her son Cruz, looked as effortlessly chic as ever, sporting smart flared trousers paired with a cropped leather biker jacket. She shielded her eyes with oversized sunglasses and wore her hair in loose waves.

David, holding Harper's hand, exuded style in a beige jacket and loose-fitting trousers. The athlete carried a Goyard trunk bag and a matching document case, shielding his eyes with aviator sunglasses.



Harper, sipping on a hot drink, opted for a casual ensemble with white trousers and a cozy grey jumper.

David Beckham expressed his admiration for his wife, Victoria Beckham, as he showered her with compliments following the triumphant Paris Fashion Week show on Friday evening.

The 48-year-old ex-footballer turned to Instagram, posting a heartwarming picture of the couple locked in a warm embrace while extending his heartfelt congratulations to his 49-year-old spouse.

He captioned the post: 'The calm after the storm. We are so proud of you as always… Once again you out do even your high standards x we love you x'.