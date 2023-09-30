Jada Pinkett Smith hopes to get 'answers' in Tupac Shakur’s murder case

Jada Pinkett Smith "hopes" for an "answer" now in regards to the 1996 murder of her close friend Tupac Shakur.

Smith, 52, penned her thoughts via Instagram Stories on the Friday arrest that was made in the tragic murder case.

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure,” Smith wrote in response to the arrest, completing with "R.I.P. Pac" and a dove emoji.

In the 27-year-old cold case of Tupac Shakur's murder, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made a big development on Friday.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was taken into custody and is now a suspect in the investigation. Davis was accused of murder with a gang-related enhancement. He was recognised by the police as the local commander who gave the killing order to Shakur.

Smith, meanwhile, has frequently discussed her relationship with Shakur, claiming that he served as both a brother figure and her "best friend" to her. When they were both attending the Baltimore School of the Arts in Maryland, their paths first intersected.

“It was the first day and he came over to me and introduced himself,” she once shared in an interview. “Definitely from looking at him, wasn’t necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with.”

“But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet,” she continued. “Once you paid attention to him he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on.”

For those unversed, on September 7, 1996, Shakur was travelling to a nightclub in Las Vegas when he was shot four times. On September 13, 1996, the 25-year-old rapper, who was at the height of his fame, passed away from his wounds.