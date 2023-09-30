David Beckham expresses unwavering support for wife Victoria after successful show

David Beckham expressed his admiration for his wife, Victoria Beckham, as he showered her with compliments following the triumphant Paris Fashion Week show on Friday evening.

The 48-year-old ex-footballer turned to Instagram, posting a heartwarming picture of the couple locked in a warm embrace while extending his heartfelt congratulations to his 49-year-old spouse.

He captioned the post: 'The calm after the storm. We are so proud of you as always… Once again you out do even your high standards x we love you x'.

The fashion designer beamed with pride as she graced the catwalk at her Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week show in the French capital.

The star received a rapturous round of applause and guests took out their phones to snap a picture of the star as she stood centre stage in a chic black outfit.



She later went on to celebrate her hugely successful show at a star-studded afterparty with her best pal Eva Longoria and other celebrities.

Son Romeo, 21, also shared a supportive message to his mum as he reshared a clip from Vogue France of Victoria walking down the catwalk at the end of the show.

He wrote: 'So proud love you mum' alongside some red love heart emojis.