Khloé Kardashian talks all lovely about son Tatum: 'affectionate little man'

Khloé Kardashian gushes over her cute little blessing Tatum, her son.

The Kardashians star, 39, talked about how her 13-month-old baby reminds her of her late father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., and brother, Rob Kardashian after she was asked by a fan on X, now known as Twitter, how he was doing.

"He’s the sweetest most affectionate little man," replied the Good American co-founder. "He really reminds me of my dad and my brother. It’s beautiful."

The fans remarked that Tatum, whom People magazine verified Khloé had with her ex-Tristan Thompson through a surrogate in August 2022, looked "so much" like her late father.

True Thompson, 5, whose parents are Thompson, 32, and Khloé, as per a fan, "seems [like] the best big sister ever."

According to a source who spoke to the outlet after Tatum arrived, Khloé was in a "cloud nine" state after becoming a mother of two.

"Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," the source said. "She really wanted a baby boy."

Khloé spoke openly about the lessons she learnt about parenting from her late father during a 2021 guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"We were all so close to my dad," she said. "My dad definitely worked all the time, but looking back at it I never noticed that. He was there for all of our sporting events, any plays, any of that kind of stuff."