King Charles could only be swayed by THIS royal to end Prince Harry feud

King Charles will only heed to Queen Camilla’s advice to end bitter feud with his son Prince Harry.



Speaking to the Daily Beast, a close friend of the monarchs claimed that Queen Consort is absolutely “pivotal” to the prospective reunion of the Royal Family, noting she is the “only one” Charles listens to.

“The division between state and family is sacrosanct so Camilla will be pivotal in all this,” expressed the source. “She is the only one who will be in a position to advise [King Charles] who he will listen to.”

"She is a pragmatist and I’m sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed," they added.

It was reported earlier this week that the King of Britain is not seeking any resolution from his youngest son for his accusations against the Royal Family in his memoir, Spare.

In the tell-all book, the Duke of Sussex branded his step-mother a "villian" and someone who "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," by marrying Charles.

Regardless, Charles is being urged by a PR expert to show Prince Harry some “grace” in order to set an example for the rest of the Royal Family.