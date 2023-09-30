Princess Kate recalls suffering a rare health condition during pregnancy

Kate Middleton revealed she suffered serious bouts of morning sickness during the course of her three pregnancies.
The Princess of Wales, who shares George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, with Prince William, got candid about her pregnancy complications in a conversation with a fellow parent during a visit to Kent earlier this week.
Kate stepped out in a red Zara blazer to spend time with special needs children at Orchards Centre in Sittingbourne, Kent on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
There, she struck up a conversation with Steve Ikebuwa, a father to 11-month-old son Nathan, who told her that his wife suffered from a type of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum.
“I went through that. I know what that feels like,” replied the future Queen.
Hyperemesis Gravidrum is characterized by severe vomiting, occasionally leading to weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy.
Ikebuwa later revealed his confession about his wife “struck a chord” with Kate, whose expressions turned somber in recollection.
"You can see her connection to the fact that my wife went through all that, and that really resonated with me,” claimed Nathan’s dad.
