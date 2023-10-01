Sam Asghari NOT ‘interested’ in dating after Britney Spears divorce

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari has no interest in dating after parting ways from the controversial singer, an insider has revealed.



A recent report by Page Six claimed that the aspiring actor “flirted” and “mingled” with “very wealthy women” at a lavish event in Los Angeles.

However, debunking all speculations, an insider spilt to Radar Online that Asghari is only focusing on his career while navigating divorce from Spears.

The event was “strictly business” for the Can You Keep a Secret? star. "He is interested in his career, not dating," the insider said of Asghari.

Previously, confirming his divorce from the Toxic hitmaker, Asghari shared that “s**t happens” between couple forcing them to end relationships.

In an Instagram story, Asghari penned, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

It was also reported that Asghari has accused Spears of cheating on him with a staff member and was threating her to renegotiate their prenup.