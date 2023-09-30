Victoria Beckham reiterates vow to 'kill' those who bullied her husband David

Victoria Beckham renews her vow to protect her husband David Bekham from haters

Former Spice Girls member and current fashion designer Victoria Beckham has seemingly renewed her vow to protect her husband from haters, saying she still wants to "kill" those who bullied David Beckham and left him "clinically depressed" over his World Cup red card moment.



Legendary footballer David was infamously shown a red card as Argentina knocked England out of the World Cup in France in 1998 and now his wife Victoria has reflected on his treatment.

Victoria, in a new Netflix documentary, discussed the aftermath and revealed she dropped the news of her pregnancy to David the night before his infamous red card moment.



Posh Spice still hasn't forgiven those who tortured David in 1998 following his infamous sending off. The soccer star became one of the most hated men in Britain after being given his marching orders in Saint-Etienne.

The Manchester United star even received death threats, with an image of a Beckham effigy hanging in East London not far from his childhood home a lasting symbol as he was subsequently booed at every away ground for over a year.

David's wife Victoria recalled the reactions, saying he didn't deserve what he was put through some 25 years ago. "I mean, the absolute hate, the public bullying, to another level," she said.

"He was depressed, absolutely clinically depressed. I still want to kill these people," she added.

"What I went through was so extreme. The whole country hated me. Hated me. It changed my life. I felt very vulnerable and alone. Wherever I went I got abuse every single day. People look at you in a certain way, spit at you, abuse you, come up to your face and say some of the things that they said. That was difficult,” continued Victoria.

The documentary will detail the adorable moment David met Victoria in the 90s. The iconic couple, who celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary this year, met at a match in 1997 and wed two years later.

Victoria and David Beckham's love story's details will feature as part of the wider documentary series, telling the inside story of David's football career and his rise to fame. The series, titled 'BECKHAM', will air on Netflix next month.