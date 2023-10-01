Sam Asghari sets eyes on 'very wealthy women' just a month after Britney Spears split

Sam Asghari was spotted “mingling with women” at a recent even just a month after he filed for divorce from Britney Spears post 14-month marriage.

The aspiring actor, who allegedly accused the Hold Me Closer hitmaker of cheating on him with a staff member, “seemed flirty” with “very wealthy women” at a lavish event in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness told Page Six that Asghari had his eyes set on women attending the event presented by Balmain and benefited the Children's Oncology Support Fund.

"He was very social, on the prowl," a tipster told the publication of Asghari, adding that the dinner "dominated by female donors" became "a feeding frenzy for the single guy."

The source also revealed that the ladies attending the event were impressed by Asghari, ignoring his divorce from Spears and the controversy surrounding it.

"'He is so great, he is amazing,'" the source revealed some of the remarks Asghari received during the prestigious event, for which women travel from all over the country to California.

It was also reported that Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears refused to attend the bash because of Asghari and to avoid a "media frenzy."