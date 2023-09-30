Kate Middleton secretly copies Meghan Markle despite ‘resenting’ her

Kate Middleton appears to be following in the footsteps of her estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, despite not agreeing with in many ways.

It was revealed that the Princess of Wales will not be attending Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore this November, as she will be looking after their 10-year-old son, Prince George, who has exams during that time, per GB News.

Meanwhile, Kate has attended every awards ceremony since they began two years ago, so the change in plans this year seems odd. The Mail reported that Kate’s absence at the ceremony will be a “huge blow” for the organisers.

Furthermore, the scenario is also reminiscent of earlier in September, when Meghan arrived half-way through Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. Upon her arrival, the Duchess of Sussex had cited their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, for being “little late for the party.”

“I had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home and get them to drop off,” she said. “Three milkshakes and a school drop-off and I just landed a couple of hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you.”

Previously, relationship expert Louella Alderson noted to Mirror that despite her “composed public image,” Kate has been feeling “unhappy about the positive attention that Harry and Meghan were receiving during the Invictus Games.”

The expert added, “This could indicate underlying feelings of competition or resentment on Kate’s part towards Meghan.”