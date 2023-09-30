Kim Kardashian shows up to support Kendall Jenner at Victoria Beckham's show

Kim Kardashian marked her presence at the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show to support her little sister, Kendall Jenner.



The supermodel’s elder sister and mother, Kris Jenner looked proud as the 27-year-old closed out the Beckham show in a chic black suit.



For the star-studded fashion show, the Skims founder and momager donned a beautiful long silk gown with spaghetti straps.

The mother-daughter duo accessorised their sensational look with statement jewellery pieces.

On Thursday, Kendall closed out the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show wearing a strapless red sequin dress and a dramatic hairstyle.



The youngest sister of Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner attended the show and applauded for her sister from the front row.

The 26-year-old beauty mogul shared several videos of her model sister, walking the runway on social media.

Apart from the Kardashians, the former Spice Girl’s fashion show was attended by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and Victoria's family, including her husband David Beckham, and their children: Harper, 12, Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 24.

