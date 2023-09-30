Luan de Lesseps wants Shannon Beador to ‘take care’ following DUI arrest

Luann de Lesseps’ response to RHOC’s Shannon Beador’s recent arrest proved that the housewives are keeping it classy.

Talking about her ongoing Countess Cabaret tour on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Thursday podcast, the Money Can’t Buy You Class singer admitted being asked about Beador’s drunken hit-and-run during the fan Q&A portion of her set.

“The Shannon Beador thing [comes up],” the original New York housewife recalled, admitting that Beador has been on her mind ever since the news of her arrest on September 17th shook the Bravo reality TV world.

“Look, when things happen like that, there’s only one way to go,” de Lessep said, offering a more optimistic forecast for her fellow housewife.

“I’m sure this is a great wakeup call for her and I’m sure she’s on the way of taking good care of herself. And I hope that she is” the Countess extended words of encouragement for Beador.

Beador, 59, was arrested for driving under the influence and subsequently crashing into a residential property, for which she is “prepared to accept full responsibility,” as per her attorney’s statement to Page Six.

But De Lesseps, 58, could empathise with Beador’s situation, having been charged with disorderly intoxication battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and threatening a public servant in 2017, according to WPTV.

This isn’t the first time Beador’s colleagues have offered words of support for her, though.

Previously, RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter also extended empathy for Beador, despite the two having an alleged feud, as per US Weekly.