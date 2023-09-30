Anya Taylor-Joy to tie knot with fiancé Malcolm McRae in Italy: report

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae got engaged last year

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to officially tie the knot with her fiancé Malcolm McRae in Italy over the weekend.

As per reports, the Queen’s Gambit star and her musician fiancé are planning to exchange vows in front of just over 150 guests in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 1.

“Anya and Malcolm are incredibly private and wanted to ensure their wedding was kept away from prying eyes,” a source explained.

“They both love Italy and always dreamed of tying the knot in a beautiful setting surrounded by their nearest and dearest,” they continued.

“There will be no expense spared and their guests are bound to have an incredible time,” the insider added.

The twosome was spotted scouring wedding venues across in Venice earlier this year, and reportedly narrowed down a vintage palace and a church.

They have also tipped a luxury event planning firm The Wedding Boutique Italy to organize their big day.

Anya and Malcolm previously sparked speculations of marriage in July last year, a month after the Peaky Blinders actress was spotted wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

She recently fueled rumors as she introduced the singer to fellow actress Jenna Ortega, referring to him as “mi marido,” that is Spanish for “my husband,” during Paris Fashion Week earlier this week.