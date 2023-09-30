Aerosmith postpones rest of farewell tour shows over Steven Tyler's injury

Aerosmith are currently out on their farewell tour

Aerosmith has announced the postponement of all their upcoming shows of the Peace Out tour, as a result of vocalist Steven Tyler's exacerbating vocal injury.

The legendary rock band previously postponed a few dates on their farewell tour after Tyler sustained a damage to his vocal cords during one of their shows.

Taking to Instagram, the band released an official statement to detail the singer's health battle. "Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought," it read.

"His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential," the statement continued.

The band went on to reveal the shows will move to sometime next year, and rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

The tickets to the postponed shows will be honored on the news dates, they assured.

The announcement also included a personal message from Tyler, reading, "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"