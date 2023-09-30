Khloé Kardashian upset over Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. romance

Khloe Kardashian reportedly disapproves of Kim Kardashian's relationship with Odell Beckham Jr.

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly left feeling upset by Kim Kardashian's latest romance with Odell Beckham Jr.

As per a new report from Ok! Magazine, the NFL player reportedly met with the Kardashian-Jenner clan in Calabasas, California, at the birthday party of Khloé's son, Tatum, a few weeks ago.

An insider claimed Khloé believes the SKIMS mogul has "definitely broken girl code" by acting on her attraction to Beckham.

For the unversed, the Good American founder was linked to the athlete in 2016. Though the pair didn't publicly date, it has been said that Khloe always hoped to take things further.

"Odell went to Kim’s in Calabasas, Calif., to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé’s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago. Kim is seeing where it goes," the insider spilled.

"Khloé hooked up with Odell a few times in 2016. She tried to take it further, but he wasn’t interested in a relationship at the time. Khloé thought he was really hot," they explained.

Kim met Odell for the first time at a 4th of July party in Hamptons earlier this year.