Kevin Costner thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for attending One805 Live! charity event

Kevin Costner is grateful to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for making his weekend “incredible.”



On Friday, September 29, Kevin Costner publicly praised Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for attending his One805 Live! charity event on social media.

"Happy weekend, guys. It’ll be hard for me to beat the incredible time we had last weekend with @one805sb, supporting the vital first responders of our area.” Kevin wow on a new Instagram post along with pictures taken at his Santa Barbara polo field.

The caption added, “They’ve seen us through some tremendously difficult times, and it felt great to be a part of helping our community come together to celebrate their efforts.”

The Duke and Duchess could be seen in the backdrop of the first image, watching Kevin address the audience, while Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi could be seen posing with the Yellowstone star in the second image.

At Kevin's One805 Live! charity event for first responders, the erstwhile royals attended with their neighbors. The event was hosted at Kevin's $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara, where the pair beamingly made their entrance alongside famous friends.

