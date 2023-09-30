Joe Jonas treats daughters with ‘Sesame Street’ musical amid custody battle with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is being the best dad he can while being in a messy legal custody battle with Sophie Turner.



Joe Jonas strolled the pouring rains in New York City on Friday to take his two girls to watch Sesame Street: The Musical despite his bitter custody dispute with Sophie Turner.

The adoring father, who was with a nanny, was seen getting out of a black SUV while wearing a black leather jacket over black hoodie and dark-washed trousers.

He then proceeded to open the backseat door where his daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, were sitting.

The singer was "very sweet" with his kids, a source reported, as he held his youngest in his arms and spoke to Willa about what was happening, as per Page Six.

The spy gushed about how loving he was and even gave both females a forehead kiss.

When Oscar the Grouch questioned if everybody was enjoying the concert, Jonas inside clapped along and even shouted "Yes!"

The trio left the show early and jumped back into their SUV to dodge any audience.